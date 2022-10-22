EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man died after he was shot in the chest in East Harlem Saturday, police said.

Officers found the victim, who was in his 20s, unconscious, unresponsive and with a gunshot wound to his chest near East 128th Street and Park Avenue after they were dispatched at around 3 a.m., authorities said. He was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by police was underway. No arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting.

