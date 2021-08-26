Man dies after found shot in vehicle in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man died after he was found shot in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle in Manhattan early Thursday, authorities said.

Police responded to a call of a man shot in the vicinity of West 150th Street and Eighth Avenue in Harlem just after 2 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 38-year-old man sitting in the passenger seat of a parked Mercedes Benz with a gunshot wound to his torso, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released pending proper family notification.

No arrests have been made.

