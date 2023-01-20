The 96th Street and Broadway subway station along the No. 1, 2 and 3 lines on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on June 4, 2021. (PIX11 News)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man died after he was shoved onto subway tracks during an altercation in Manhattan Friday, police said.

The incident happened at the station at 96th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side just before 2 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The 34-year-old victim was involved in a dispute with another man who shoved him onto the tracks, police said.

The victim suffered a laceration to his head. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

Police arrested the suspect. Charges against him weren’t immediately announced.