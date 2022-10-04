HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Harlem man died Monday from injuries he suffered in a neighborhood shooting three days prior, according to police.

Officers found Saladeen Cochrane, 41, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head on West 144th Street near Malcolm X Boulevard after they were dispatched around 10 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

First responders brought Cochrane to an area hospital for treatment. But after three days, he was pronounced dead on Monday, officials said.

No arrests had been made in the case as of early Tuesday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).