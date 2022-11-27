HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the chest in Harlem Sunday morning, police said.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was found inside a car near West 142nd and Broadway at around 3:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Investigators believe the man was shot nearby and then got into the car and tried to flee, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died. There have been no arrests.

