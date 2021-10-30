Man demands tip jar money, robs Manhattan restaurant register: NYPD

Police say this suspect stole $800 from a Manhattan business after threatening an employee. (Credit: NYPD)

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A man entered a Manhattan business Oct. 13 and demanded money from a tip jar before making off with about $800 cash, police said Saturday.

The incident took place at approximately 3 a.m. at a business on West 23 Street. The man entered the store and asked for money from the store’s tip jar, according to police.

An employee working at the store handed the suspect $1, but he wasn’t happy with the amount given and proceeded to leave the store. Eventually the suspect returned and demanded more money, police said. When the store employee refused, the suspect jumped over the store’s counter and demanded that the employee open the store’s cash register.

While making his demands, the male also threatened to shoot the 22-year-old employee, but didn’t display a weapon, police said. The suspect eventually removed about $800 from the register and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who they believe is in his 30s. He was wearing a light-colored “I Love NY” sweatshirt at the time of the incident. The suspect is described as slightly balding and is six-feet-one-inches tall with a medium build, police said.

