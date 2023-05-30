FORT GEORGE (PIX11) — A 55-year-old man died after being slashed in Manhattan on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said the man was inside an apartment at 1 Arden Street. He was slashed in the neck by an object and pronounced dead at the scene. Police told PIX11 News that two people were brought in for questioning. However, no arrests have been made.

