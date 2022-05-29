HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death and another man was injured in a Manhattan attack late on Saturday night, police said.

Officers rushed to West 146th Street and Amsterdam Avenue around 11 p.m. and found two wounded men, officials said. Jason Jenkins, 40, had been repeatedly stabbed in the abdomen. Jenkins and a 29-year-old man, who’d been stabbed in the chest, were rushed to a hospital, where Jenkins succumbed to his injuries.

A person of interest was taken into custody. Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Silverio Quirino, 33, on charges of murder and assault.