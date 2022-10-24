MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was killed on Monday afternoon when he was dragged by a train at the Columbus Circle subway station, police said.

The man’s clothing got caught in the train doors just before 5 p.m., an NYPD official said. He has not yet been identified.

“While the investigation is in its earliest stages, it appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. “A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy. We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety.”

MTA officials first said southbound no. 1 trains were delayed while the agency looked into why a train’s emergency brakes were activated. The agency later said trains on the 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 lines were delayed in both directions after someone was struck at 59th Street and Columbus Circle.