CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man died and two other people were injured in a shooting outside a Chelsea art gallery Saturday night, police said.

Authorities responded to the triple shooting in front of 514 West 25th St. at around 10:20 p.m. and found a 42-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

A 32-year-old woman was struck in the leg and a 37-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to both legs, police said. Both are in stable condition.

An SUV at the scene was also struck during the gunfire, but the driver was not hit, police said.

No additional information was immediately available. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

