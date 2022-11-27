EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 53-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the East Village Sunday morning, police said.

The victim was found unconscious and unresponsive at the intersection of Third Avenue and St. Mark’s Place at around 5:48 a.m., police said. The man suffered head injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Police said the pedestrian’s injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle. The driver did not remain at the scene.

Police said the victim was working in the area. The manager at Ray’s Pizza confirmed to PIX11 News that the victim works at the pizzeria and one of the employees saw the incident.

