TIMES SQUARE (PIX11) — The driver of an SUV struck a pedestrian outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Sunday and kept going, police said.

The pedestrian was trying to cross the street at West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue around 4 a.m. when he was hit by a white SUV, officials said. The SUV driver was headed eastbound on West 42nd Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital. He remained listed in critical condition on Sunday evening.

No arrests have been made. The NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad investigation remained ongoing Sunday.

