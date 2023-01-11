A Harlem man was charged on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, with slashing a French tourist in the neck, police said.

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man convicted of brutally attacking a French tourist two years ago in Harlem is going to spend more than two decades behind bars, authorities said.

Khalief Young, 29, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday in connection to the February 2020 incident, prosecutors said. A jury convicted Young of first-degree assault last month.

Prosecutors said the 28-year-old victim was walking with his girlfriend down Clayton Boulevard when Young came up from behind and slashed the man on the neck, slicing him from ear to throat.

The victim was treated for a 15-centimeter laceration and underwent a tracheotomy at a Harlem hospital. He was hospitalized for 10 days and needed a medical care team to fly back home with him, prosecutors said.

Young, a Harem resident, fled to his grandmother’s home in the neighborhood and was arrested three days later. The victim recovered from the attack and testified at Young’s trial in Manhattan, officials said.

“This unconscionable attack nearly took the life of a young man visiting Manhattan for what should have been a joyous occasion,” District Attorney Alving Bragg said. “Everyone deserves to walk the streets of New York City safely and I commend the immense strength of this victim.”