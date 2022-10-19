CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly randomly strangled two women in Hudson River Park, including one out with her 2-year-old child, officials said.

Argenis Rivera, 33, is a “violent recidivist,” police said. He was charged with strangulation, assault and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the Monday incidents.

Rivera allegedly choked a mom as she ran with her child near 12th Avenue and West 24th Street around 12:45 p.m., according to the criminal complaint. He also allegedly punched the mom in the face. The child’s stroller almost tipped over.

About 10 minutes later, Rivera went over to another woman sitting on the ground in the park, according to the complaint. He allegedly held something sharp to her neck.

“Go ahead and call the cops,” he said, according to court documents. “I don’t care.”

Rivera also allegedly choked the woman, climbed on top of her and punched her. She suffered substantial pain to the neck.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office requested bail at $25,000 case/insurance company bond/partially secured surety bond. Their request was granted.