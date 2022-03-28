MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man biking near Pier 40 assaulted, then robbed, a woman Sunday evening, police said Monday.

The suspect approached the 39-year-old woman, who was jogging on a path near Clarkson Street and West Street, about 6:10 p.m., police said. He was riding a bicycle, and pushed the woman to the ground after approaching her.

Police said he then started to choke the victim. After the attack, he sexually assaulted her and stole her cellphone before biking away.

(Credit: NYPD)

EMS responded to the incident and transported the victim to a hospital for treatment. She suffered bruising and pain, police said.

Officers are still looking for the suspect, who took off in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing dark clothing; video of him was captured near West Street and Charles Lane before the assault.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).