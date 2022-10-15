Pictured is the man who allegedly choked another man during an attempted robbery inside Penn Station. (Credit: NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was choked during an attempted robbery inside Penn Station Friday afternoon, police said.

Detectives said the 49-year-old victim was waiting for a northbound A train inside the 34th Street–Penn Station around 12:30 p.m. when a man swiped his cellphone. After the victim took his cellphone back, the suspect choked him, according to authorities. The suspect then headed out to the exit near West 35th Street and Eighth Avenue. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police asked for help in finding the suspect, who was described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).