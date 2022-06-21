MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was charged with holding a teenager at knifepoint before taking his items on Sunday, police said.

The 19-year-old victim was in the vicinity of West 35th Street and Eighth Avenue when Marcus Reid, 28, approached him at around 3 p.m. and pulled out a knife, according to authorities. Reid then took the victim’s bicycle and cellphone by force before fleeing the area.

Marcus was arrested and charged with robbery, misapplication of property and resisting arrest, officials said. He has an extensive arrest record, according to the NYPD.