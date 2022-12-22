HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is accused of stabbing a 24-year-old man to death outside a Manhattan parking garage earlier this month, police said.

John Wright, 35, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection to the Dec. 6 incident in Hell’s Kitchen, police said.

Wright allegedly attacked Carlos Rosario after the two got into a fight outside the garage on West 42nd Street near Ninth Avenue shortly before 11:10 p.m., according to the NYPD. Authorities found Rosario with a stab wound to the torso. He was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Wright is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He had not been arraigned, as of Thursday morning, according to public court records.