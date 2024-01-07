NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man is accused of fatally stabbing a resident at a migrant center on Randall’s Island on Saturday, police said.

Moises Coronado, 27, allegedly stabbed Dafren Canizalez, 24, in the chest at the center at 600 East 125th St. at around 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim died at the hospital.

Coronado was taken into custody at the scene and charged with murder on Sunday, authorities said.

The victim and the suspect lived at the migrant center, police said.

A spokesperson for City Hall called the incident a tragedy and said officials are renewing efforts to make migrants feel safe at the location.

“The incident that happened at our Randall’s Island humanitarian relief center is a tragedy and currently under investigation. At least one alleged person responsible is currently in custody and our security — who acted admirably and professionally in this incredibly difficult situation — is redoubling their efforts to ensure that everyone on site continues to be and feels safe. The overwhelming majority of migrants in our care came to our city in search of a better life and the American Dream. The small number of those disrupting that journey for the rest of the migrants in our care by acting violently will face enforcement to the fullest extent of the law,” the spokesperson said in a statement Sunday.

