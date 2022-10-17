HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is accused of fatally shooting a 41-year-old man in the head in Harlem last month, police said Monday.

Tomas Dunn, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sept. 30 incident, police said. Dunn allegedly shot Saladeen Cochrane near the Samuel Houses on West 144th Street near Malcolm X Boulevard, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead on Oct. 3.

Dunn had not been arraigned as of Monday morning, according to court records.