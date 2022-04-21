HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) – Police charged a Manhattan man with hate crimes after he allegedly stabbed a man in Hell’s Kitchen on April 15.

Konrad Pielak, 29, was arrested Wednesday and charged with hate crime assault, hate crime menacing and aggravated harassment based on race or religion, the NYPD said.

Pielak is accused of stabbing a 24-year-old man in the torso after making derogatory remarks to the victim about his nationality, police said. The stabbing happened just after midnight near Ninth Avenue and West 44th Street.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.