MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is accused of attacking a Korean couple while they were waiting for an Uber in Manhattan earlier this summer, authorities said Tuesday.

Marc Jensen, a 33-year-old Boston resident, was indicted on charges of assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment in connection to the May 23 incident, according to prosecutors.

The couple was waiting for their ride on West 32nd Street in Midtown at around 1:30 a.m. when Jensen allegedly came up to them and spit in the wife’s face while yelling anti-Chinese comments at her, authorities said.

Jensen then allegedly pulled the husband, 39, out of the Uber and beat him up. The husband suffered cuts on his knee and forehead and hurt his elbow, prosecutors said. The wife, 39, was not physically assaulted, police said.

Jensen was arrested after police received an anonymous tip through the Crime Stoppers hotline, prosecutors said.

“As alleged, Marc Jensen spewed hateful anti-Chinese remarks before physically attacking this couple as they waited to turn in after a dinner out in Manhattan,” District Attorney Alviin Bragg said.

Jensen pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday, according to court records. His attorney could not immediately be reached.