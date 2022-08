Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was charged with a fatal shooting in Manhattan on May 1, police said on Monday.

Police found 28-year-old Ronald Thomas, a Virginia resident, with a gunshot wound to his head at around 12:15 p.m. along Amsterdam Avenue near West 102nd Street, authorities said.

After an investigation was made, Donta King, 24, was arrested. King was charged with murder, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal use of a firearm, according to officials.