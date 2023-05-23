UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Queens man was arrested and charged for allegedly shoving a woman’s head against a subway train in Manhattan, police said.

Officers arrested Kamal Semrade, 39, on Tuesday after he allegedly came up from behind and shoved the 35-year-old victim’s head into a departing E train at the Lexington Avenue–63rd Street station on Sunday, according to the NYPD.

She was attacked on her way to work, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her. The victim suffered spinal injuries and lacerations to her head, authorities said. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

“The NYPD acted quickly, using pictures from MTA cameras, to arrest a suspect and start delivering justice to the victim, who is in our thoughts at this terrible time. It’s now up to prosecutors to pursue maximum consequences available under the law,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement Tuesday in response to the incident.

Semrade faces attempted murder and assault charges, police said.