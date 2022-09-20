UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was nabbed for allegedly shooting a tourist from Denmark in the back when the victim refused to give him money Sunday, police said.

Narada Hayles, 36, was arrested Monday night and charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon-loaded firearm, and reckless endangerment, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

The 31-year-old man had just left a party and was walking by West 103rd Street and West End Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. when the suspect asked the man for some cash, according to the NYPD. The victim declined and kept walking before the suspect shot him in the back, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Hayles has not been arraigned as of Tuesday afternoon, according to public court records.