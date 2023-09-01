Police are searching for the suspect pictured who allegedly shoved a woman onto subway tracks in Manhattan on Aug. 29, 2023. (Courtesy: NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man was arrested for allegedly shoving a woman into the subway tracks at the Chambers Street-West Broadway station in Manhattan, police said.

Samuel Junker, 41, was charged on Thursday with a felony assault in purposefully pushing a 34-year-old woman from behind onto the tracks while she was standing on the subway platform, according to the NYPD.

The unprovoked push happened Tuesday evening, and a good Samaritan helped the woman get off the tracks. The victim was taken to a hospital with a leg fracture, police said. Her friends told PIX11 News that she was traumatized by the incident.

NYPD statistics show that transit crime is down 4.5% this year compared to 2022. However, violent crime on the subway in Manhattan South — where the shoving incident occurred — is up 19% this month compared to August 2022.

