HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is accused of attacking a stranger with a baseball bat in Hamilton Heights last week, police said Wednesday.

Karim Azizi, 36, was arrested and charged with assault, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Nov. 29 incident, according to the NYPD.

Azizi allegedly pulled the orange baseball bat out of his pants and whacked a man in the back of the head near 1770 Amsterdam Ave. in Hamilton Heights at around 8 a.m., police said. The victim suffered some bruising and a head laceration. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance video of the incident Sunday, showing the suspect taking a big swing at the back of the victim’s head. The footage also showed the assailant threatening to hit the man again while he was down on the ground. The victim then sat up and exchanged words with the suspect as he walked away, according to the video.

The victim and the attacker did not know each other, police said.