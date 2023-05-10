Surveillance footage of the suspect who allegedy sexually assaulted and robbed a woman in East Harlem on Monday. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in East Harlem on Monday, police said.

Geovanni Romero Gonzales, 26, was charged with rape, robbery, stalking, and sex abuse, according to the NYPD.

Gonzales approached a 21-year-old woman and reportedly tried to flirt with her near East 111th Street and Second Avenue around 2 a.m., according to the NYPD

The woman then ran away from Gonzales, but he chased after her and assaulted her, stealing the victim’s bag and cell phone before fleeing on 111th Street, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical attention.