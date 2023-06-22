NEW YORK (PIX11) – A man has been charged with fatally drugging and robbing fashion designer Katie Gallagher in New York City last July.

Gallagher, 35, was one of several victims who died during a months-long drugging and robbery spree in Manhattan during the summer of 2022, according to authorities.

Kenwood Allen, 33, allegedly fatally drugged five people in a five-month span between March and August of last year, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Gallagher was one of Allen’s victims, an NYPD official said.

Gallagher was a popular designer who had dressed the likes of Lady Gaga and Laverne Cox. Her collections were featured at Fashion Weeks in New York and Paris, and she’d been profiled in Vogue, Elle, and multiple other magazines.

Kenwood Allen (Credit: law enforcement sources)

Gallagher died from acute intoxication caused by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-Fluorofentanyl and ethanol, the New York City medical examiner said. A neighbor found Gallagher dead on her bed on July 24, two days after he’d helped her into her building on Eldridge Street in Lower Manhattan, according to police sources.

A source told PIX11 News the initial NYPD report said, “Witness states [Gallagher] was seen Friday afternoon, when he helped her into the apartment.”

At some point, the neighbor noticed Gallagher’s apartment door was shut with the keys still in the lock.

“The witness went to make sure [Gallagher] was OK. He then entered the apartment and noticed a foul odor. He found [Gallagher] in the bedroom lying on her bed, face up,” the police source said.

Allen, the suspect in Gallagher’s death, was allegedly part of a robbery crew that targeted victims coming out of Manhattan clubs, though he sometimes worked alone, law enforcement sources said. Allen allegedly targeted clubbers when they’d had too much to drink, sources said.

Allen would allegedly drug his victims with fentanyl and other opioids in order to steal their credit cards, watches, phones, and other personal identifying information, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. He would then allegedly withdraw cash from ATMs and use the stolen credit cards to make purchases. Many of the victims were later found unconscious on the street, authorities said.

In additional to Gallagher, Alexander Rudnitsky and Sadath Ahmed were two more of Allen’s five drugging death victims, an NYPD official said. PIX11 News previously reported that Allen was under investigation for two cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx last summer.

Jerome Park Reservoir in the Bronx (AIR11)

Rudnitsky, a Yonkers man who was in his 20s, was discovered last July near the Jerome Park Reservoir, which is close to Lehman College in the Bronx. Rudnitsky was dragged out of a car and dumped on the sidewalk by thieves, a law enforcement source told PIX11 News.

Rudnitsky was targeted outside a rooftop bar in downtown Manhattan earlier that night and eventually drugged with a lethal cocktail of narcotics before he was robbed, according to the law enforcement source.

Another victim, who was found not far from the reservoir in August on Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx, also died from a fatal combination of drugs: fentanyl, heroin and ethanol, according to New York City’s medical examiner.

Allen has been charged with murder, robbery, assault and criminal possession of a substance, among other charges.

A robbery crew separate from Allen was focused on gay nightclubs in Hell’s Kitchen where other fatal overdoses occurred last year.