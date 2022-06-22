GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – The NYPD is searching for two suspects who allegedly called a man anti-gay slurs and then attacked him in Greenwich Village.

A group of people confronted a 27-year-old man in front of 29 Seventh Avenue at 3:25 a.m. Sunday, NYPD officials said. Two suspects (pictured above) from the group allegedly used anti-gay slurs and punched the victim multiple times in the face and body.

The victim suffered minor injuries but didn’t require medical treatment, officials said.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).