UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was caught with ghost guns, drugs, and explosives after authorities raided his Manhattan home Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

Christopher Fox, 30, was arrested after investigators found pressure cookers, chemicals used for making drugs, ghost-gun parts, and a machine for pressing pills in the apartment on the 200 block of East 84th Street, according to sources and police. Fox is the brother of Hollywood actress Julia Fox, sources said.

“Team members also discovered materials typically used as components in explosives, including pressure cookers and various chemicals, which can also be used for manufacturing narcotics,” an NYPD spokesperson said.

The NYPD’s Ghost Gun Team seized the materials while executing a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation, police said. Authorities said there was no nexus to terrorism.

Fox was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of machine gun, manufacture of rapid fire mod device, manufacture of dangerous instrument, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Fox’s arraignment was pending, as of Thursday afternoon.

Another person was taken into custody in the raid but authorities have not released the suspect’s identity, police said. The investigation is ongoing.