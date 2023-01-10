Police are searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a Manhattan smoke shop on Nov. 17, 2022. (NYPD video)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man broke into a Manhattan smoke shop two months ago and stole thousands of dollars worth of tobacco products, police said Tuesday.

The suspect broke the front glass door to get into the smoke shop at 49 Essex St. on Nov. 17 at around 5 a.m. and took cash and $4,500 worth of merchandise before fleeing the scene, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD released a video Tuesday showing the suspect carrying two large bags while walking down a sidewalk on the Lower East Side. A description of the thief was not provided.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.