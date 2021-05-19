Man bites, severs finger of Asian man during hate crime attack in Manhattan: NYPD

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted for questioning in connection to an alleged hate crime assault in Manhattan (NYPD).

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — The search continued Wednesday for a suspect who severed an Asian man’s finger during what police described as an unprovoked hate crime attack in Hell’s Kitchen.

The assault happened around 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday near West 43rd Street and 11th Avenue, according to the NYPD.

The suspect walked up to the 48-year-old victim, punched him multiple times in the face and told him to “go back to your country,” police said. The suspect then bit the victim’s hand, severing the tip of his middle finger, according to police.

There was no dispute or interaction between the suspect and victim before the assault, authorities said.

The suspect was last seen running north on 11th Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for cuts to his forehead, swelling to his eye and the severed fingertip, police said.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the attack.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspect on Tuesday.

🚨WANTED🚨 for An Assault , in the vicinity of West 43 Street and 11 Avenue. #Manhattan @NYPD18pct on 5/18/21 @ 09:50 AM A male was approached by an unknown male and punched in the face in an unprovoked attack Reward up to $3500Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/2oSRV0iDRF — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 19, 2021

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources. Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.

