WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A Manhattan man is facing attempted murder charges after attacking his own wife with a crowbar at a Washington Heights bus stop Monday, according to police.

Authorities said witnesses looked on in disbelief as Julio Aponte, 63, used the metal bar to strike his wife, 49, in the head repeatedly near the corner of West 163rd Street and Fort Washington Avenue.

The husband allegedly yelled things like, “How dare you cheat on me!” according to officials.

Police said he fled the scene on a motorcycle, leaving behind his backpack and the crowbar, wrapped in plastic.

The wife, left for dead on the sidewalk, was rushed to an area hospital with severe head injuries, authorities said. She was listed in critical condition Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

A short time later, Aponte called 911 and turned himself in to police for the attack, officials said.

According to the Daily News, the couple lives in Harlem, where the neighbors claimed the husband was a heavy drinker and said the wife was a school worker in the area and mom to a teenage son.

Aponte was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault, police said.

