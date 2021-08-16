Man beats subway rider in Manhattan in possible hate crime attack

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with a possible hate crime on a Manhattan subway. (NYPD)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man repeatedly punched a subway rider in the face in a possible hate crime, NYPD officials said Monday.

The attacker approached a 45-year-old man on a southbound No. 2 train on Thursday afternoon, police said. He hurled anti-gay slurs at the victim and attacked.

Officials said the man got off the train at the 135th Street station in East Harlem.

The victim was treated at the hospital for a laceration to his face.

A hate crimes investigation was launched.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).