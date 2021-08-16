Man beats subway rider in Manhattan in possible hate crime attack

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Manhattan subway attack suspect

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with a possible hate crime on a Manhattan subway. (NYPD)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man repeatedly punched a subway rider in the face in a possible hate crime, NYPD officials said Monday.

The attacker approached a 45-year-old man on a southbound No. 2 train on Thursday afternoon, police said. He hurled anti-gay slurs at the victim and attacked.

Officials said the man got off the train at the 135th Street station in East Harlem.

The victim was treated at the hospital for a laceration to his face.

A hate crimes investigation was launched.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Annual Harlem Week comes to an end

Harlem Week continues as New Yorkers look to beat the heat

How the Harlem Commonwealth Council helps Black businesses

Actress, director Tonya Pinkins talks NYC premiere of 'Red Pill' film

Harlem Week: The Original Cake Man Raven

NYC Restaurant Week: Serving up soul food at Sylvia’s in Harlem

More Manhattan

Crime

8 shot when gunfire erupts at Bed-Stuy party

Teen killed in NJ triple shooting

‘She never gave a problem’: Grandma says dead Bronx girl, 7, had stomach injuries ‘old and new’

Mother 'numb' after death of toddler son in dog attack

Long Island police arrest 10 in major dog fighting ring

Drag racing hit-and-run in Crown Heights kills woman

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter