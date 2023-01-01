Police asked for help identifying a suspect in a CBD shop robbery in Manhattan (NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A robber beat a smoke shop worker and stole hundreds of dollars worth of CBD products from a Manhattan store, police said on Friday.

The robber walked into Liberty Smoke Shop on Tenth Avenue near 48th Street on Dec. 18 around noon and demanded products, officials said. He went into the employee-only area of the store and attacked a 23-year-old worker, punching and kicking him.

The attacker took various products from the store. He fled with about $800 in goods.

Police on Friday asked for help identifying the man. He’s believed to be around 40 years old. The man has a medium build and was last seen wearing a black and brown North face jacket, gray hoodie sweater, gray sweatpants, blue and white sneakers and a black winter hat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).