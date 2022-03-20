HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man beat a woman, dragged her and tried to rape her on a Manhattan street on Friday night, police said.

The 43-year-old victim was on West 123rd Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Boulevard when the man came up from behind and punched her in the head, officials said. She was knocked to the ground.

The man repeatedly kicked the woman in the head and body, police said. He dragged her between two parked vehicles, undressed her and attempted to rape her. The man then fled the scene.

The woman suffered severe head trauma. She remained in critical condition at the hospital on Sunday.

Police launched a search for the man, who’s being sought on charges of attempted rape and attempted murder. He’s believed to be in his 40s. The man was last seen wearing a dark green baseball hat, a black face mask, a white hooded sweatshirt with colorful designs and red lettering on the front, black pants, black shoes and blue rubber gloves. Surveillance video captured the moment the man pulled on the gloves.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).