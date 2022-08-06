LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Police are searching for the thieves who allegedly attacked a man with cooking pans and robbed him in Manhattan.

The robbery happened on the Lower East Side near Ludlow Street and Rivington Street around 2 a.m. back on July 21, according to the NYPD.

The 34-year-old victim was approached by a person who started a verbal dispute with him. While this happened, a group of five other people came up to them. Two of the people in the group started hitting the victim with cooking pans and then stole his cellphone and wallet, police said.

The victim suffered injuries to his head and knee, authorities said.

About $1,200 was later charged to the victim’s credit cards after they were stolen, police said.

The NYPD shared surveillance images (above) of four unidentified people wanted in connection with the robbery.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).