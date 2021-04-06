NYPD releases new images of man accused of beating Asian 7-Eleven employee

Surveillance images show a suspect being investigated for an anti-Asian hate crime in Midtown Manhattan (NYPD: Handout).

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — The NYPD is investigating another potential hate crime against an Asian American in Manhattan, with new surveillance images released of the suspect Monday.

Officials said it happened on Saturday at about 5:45 a.m.

A 26-year-old male was working inside of a 7-Eleven at Eighth Avenue and West 39th Street when an unknown man began yelling at him, police said.

The man then struck the victim multiple times in the face while making anti-Asian statements. The victim suffered bruising to his face, according to officers.

Police described the suspect as a medium-build man with black hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket over a gray hoodie with a yellow patch with letters in front; he also wore black pants and black sneakers.

The department’s anti-Asian hate crimes task force is investigating.

The attack comes amid a surge of anti-Asian bias incidents and hate crimes across the metropolitan area.

Residents and activists have shown support for Asian communities and those affected by the violence at demonstrations across the city as well as in New Jersey.

The NYPD announced last week it planned to increase outreach and patrols in Asian communities.

The department is sending undercover officers to neighborhoods with significant Asian populations in an attempt to prevent and disrupt attacks, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

The undercover officers are being trained and will be on patrol by the end of the weekend, Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said.

The NYPD started an Asian Hate Crime Task Force last year amid increasing attacks as the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States.

Political leaders, including former President Donald Trump, have repeatedly used xenophobic terms to refer to the virus that originated in China’s Wuhan province. Critics say the former president’s language stoked violence against Asian Americans and immigrants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).