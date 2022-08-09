UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man punched an 80-year-old woman repeatedly during an unprovoked attack aboard a subway train in Manhattan on Saturday, police said on Tuesday.

The suspect hit the victim multiple times in her head, back and shoulder while the two were aboard a northbound No. 6 train at the Lexington Avenue and East 68th Street subway station, causing her to fall down to the floor, officials said. The suspect fled once the train got to the East 59th Street subway station. Authorities said the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect, who they described as being around 40 to 45 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and red leather jacket, baggy jeans, red and black sneakers and carrying a large paper bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).