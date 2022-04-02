MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) – A man attacked a person with a machete inside Penn Station, causing a severe laceration to the victim’s head, the NYPD said.

The machete attack in Midtown Manhattan happened on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., police said. The suspect approached a 46-year-old man on the staircase at the 34th Street-Penn Station 1 train subway station, pulled out a machete and struck the victim in the head. The victim suffered a severe cut to his head and was treated at a hospital.

The NYPD didn’t say what may have led to the attack. Police are still trying to identify the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).