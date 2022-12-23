EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is wanted by police after he entered a bar with a pit bull and baseball bat and attacked three employees Thursday Night, police said.

An unknown man entered Teddy’s Bar & Grill on Second Avenue with a pit bull and a baseball bat. Police said the man approached a female employee, 29, around 11:30 p.m. and used the bat to choke her. Two other male employees, 35 and 31, tried to stop the man. The 35-year-old employee was stabbed in the back and chest, while the 31-year-old employee was stabbed in the back. The suspect left the bar on foot.

Both male employees were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The female victim refused medical attention at the bar.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.