TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 24-year-old man allegedly pistol whipped a street vendor and punched an NYPD officer after he was kicked out of the Times Square Dave & Buster’s, officials said Tuesday.

Brian Melecio was drunk when security guards made him leave around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, authorities said. He allegedly pulled out a gun and made threatening statements. Once outside, Melecio allegedly attacked a street vendor and punched the NYPD officer who tried to arrest him.

“Times Square is no place for firearms,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “As alleged, Brian Melecio brought a loaded gun to a popular place to eat, drink, and have fun – putting employees and all of his fellow patrons in danger. After getting kicked out, we allege he not only pistol-whipped a street vendor, but punched a police officer. We do not tolerate illegal guns or violence against police officers.”

Melecio was charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with two counts of assault in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.