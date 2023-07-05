MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A subway rider was attacked after nudging a commuter awake to prevent his phone from getting stolen on a Manhattan train, police said.

The victim, 22, was aboard a Q train at the Prince St. subway station on June 17, when he spotted a man sleeping with his phone in his hands around 12:50 a.m., according to the NYPD. In an attempt to prevent a crime, the victim nudged the man awake and faced a harsh cane attack, police said.

The suspect bashed the victim in the head and neck with a cane, leaving a deep cut on the victim’s head before fleeing the scene, police said. First responders transported the victim to a hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).