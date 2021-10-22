Man attacks 11-year-old girl in Manhattan park, grabbing her by the hair and punching her: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man attacks 11-year-old girl in Manhattan park

Images of a man accused of assaulting a girl, 11, and her friend, 15, in a Manhattan park on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan — An 11-year-old girl was attacked by a man in a Manhattan park on Wednesday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Police said the girl was at Stuyvesant Square Park with her classmates, in the Gramercy Park neighborhood, around noon when the unidentified man approached her and began to yell at the group.

The man then sprayed water at the girl and proceeded to try to attack her, authorities said.

When the child attempted to fight back, the man grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the side of her face, according to police, who said the man also wrapped his hands around the girl’s neck and applied pressure.

The victim’s friend, a 15-year-old boy, tried to intervene when he saw her being assaulted, but the unknown man struck him, too, authorities said.

The girl was taken to an area hospital for treatment, while the boy suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene by EMS, according to the NYPD.

Police released the above photos of the man they’re looking for, describing him as about 25 to 35 years old, with facial hair and shoulder-length blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, black pants, black sneakers, and sunglasses.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Local pediatrician prepares for vaccine rollout for kids 5 to 11

Deli worker fatally stabbed by customer in East Harlem: NYPD

Deli worker fatally stabbed at East Harlem store: NYPD

How The Center serves NYC's LGBTQ community

Manhattan borough president talks plan of action amid crime, homelessness

Delivery man slain in Manhattan supported devastated family in Bangladesh

More Manhattan

Crime

4 men shot at East Flatbush deli: NYPD

Shootout outside Bronx elementary school amid NYC youth gun violence crisis

Pickup truck fleeing police slams into car, killing driver, near Long Island Expressway

Deli worker fatally stabbed by customer in East Harlem: NYPD

Deli worker fatally stabbed at East Harlem store: NYPD

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter