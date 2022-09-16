Two people are accused of seriously injuring a man during a baseball bat attack in Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was critically injured when he was hit multiple times with a baseball bat during a group attack inside a Manhattan subway station Thursday, police said.

The victim was inside the 57th Street – 7th Avenue subway station around 4:30 a.m. when two people attacked him with a baseball bat, then ran off, according to authorities. The victim sustained severe head trauma and was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he was reported by police to be in critical condition. His identity was not immediately known to investigators.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).