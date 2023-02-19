MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A straphanger brutally attacked a man on a subway platform in Manhattan Saturday morning, police said.

The 26-year-old victim was riding the No. 4 train at around 7:45 a.m. when the suspect grabbed him by the jacket collar and the two started fighting, according to the NYPD. When the train pulled into the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station in Lower Manhattan, the suspect dragged the man onto the platform and repeatedly punched him in the face, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with eye and cheek injuries, police said. The suspect ran off after the incident. There have been no arrests.

The assailant is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs approximately 200 pounds police said. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with red lettering, a blue and yellow shirt, blue pants, and yellow sneakers.

