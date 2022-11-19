UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was robbed and assaulted by a group of people in Union Square Park Thursday night, NYPD said.

The victim, 31, was walking through Union Square Park opposite 29 Union Square West when an unknown group of two females and three males walked up behind him, pulling his jacket over his head around 11 p.m., according to NYPD. The group began to punch and kick the victim before dragging his body onto a bench. The group then took the victim’s Nikes off his feet, his jacket off of him, the backpack he had on, and his wallet with around $300 in it, along with credit cards, totaling about $580.

The group is all believed to be in their 20s and can be seen walking in the video above, NYPD said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.