HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was attacked and robbed by two men while walking down the stairs into a subway station in Harlem Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows the moment two suspects attacked a 69-year-old man on the stairs entering the 125th Street Station around 1:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The victim was punched in the head multiple times and then kicked while on the ground, police said. The suspects stole the victim’s wallet and then left the scene.

The victim suffered pain to his body and a swollen right eye, police said.

The NYPD is trying to identify the two suspects shown in the image below.

(NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).