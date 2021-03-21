Man attacked, critically injured on subway in Lower Manhattan: NYPD

Manhattan

Manhattan subway attack suspect

Police are looking for this man in connection to an assault on a No. 1 train in Lower Manhattan on March 19, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Credit: NYPD)

LOWER MANHATTAN — A 68-year-old man was punched in the head while riding the subway in Manhattan on Friday, police said Sunday.

The attack happened on a northbound No. 1 train inside the Franklin-Varick Street station around 2:40 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The victim suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect late Saturday night.

Authorities described the suspect as a man in his 30s; about 6’2″ tall; and 200 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

